Nigeria 5-1 Burkina Faso: Uchenna Kanu's hat-trick gets Super Falcons off to flying start

Thomas Dennerby's ladies kicked off their outing on a good note with the 21-year-old's treble on Thursday

Uchenna Kanu struck a hat-trick as got their Wafu Women's Cup outing off to a flying start with a 5-1 win over 10-player Burkina Faso in Abidjan on Thursday.

After failing to clinch the title last year, the Super Falcons were able to record a winning start this time against the Burkina Babes.

Kanu opened the scoring for Thomas Dennerby's side when she headed home a cross from Alice Ogebe in the ninth minute.

In the 16th minute, Burkina Faso's Salimata Simpore got sent off for a foul in the box and captain Evelyn Nwabouku doubled the lead from the spot for Nigeria.

Four minutes later, Kanu was brought down in the penalty area and Amarachi Okonkwo wasted no chance to extend the lead.

Three minutes after the restart, the Southeastern University striker Kanu netted to put Nigeria 4-0 up before scoring her third of the match in the 73rd minute.

In the last 15 minutes, the Burkina Babes improved and Charlotte Milligo's header gave them a consolation goal in the 79th minute.

Hat-trick heroine Kanu was awarded the Woman-of-the-Match award after capping her impressive display with her first treble for the Super Falcons.

The win takes Nigeria to second of Group B with three points and they will face Niger in their second match of the competition on Saturday.