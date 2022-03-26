Nigeria 4-1 Senegal (7-2 agg.): Falconets qualify for U20 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria silenced Senegal 4-1 on Saturday to qualify for the 2022 Fifa U20 Women’s World Cup.

A first-half brace from Flourish Sebastine as well as goals from Esther Onyenezide and Joy Jerry helped the Falconets secure a comprehensive win in the fifth round of qualifying, second leg encounter staged at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, Benin City.

The result gave Christopher Danjuma’s side a 7-2 aggregate win after they had secured a 3-1 first-leg advantage at the Stade Lat-Dior, Thies on March 12.

Nigeria U20 did not waste time to get off the mark with Sebastine breaking the deadlock as early as the eighth minute.

Eleven minutes later, she doubled the hosts’ lead to deny the Senegalese any hope of a dramatic comeback.

In the goal-laden first half, midfielder Onyenezide made it three in the 25th minute after converting from the penalty spot.

A few minutes later, the Young Lionesses of Teranga reduced the deficit from the spot as well, after one of their strikers was upended in the Nigerian danger area.

Despite their commanding lead, Danjuma’s side completed the rout courtesy of Jerry just before the final whistle for the two-time Fifa World Cup runners-up.

With this, Nigeria have qualified for the 10th edition of the Women's World Cup billed for Costa Rica between August 10-28, 2022.

Since the inception of the competition in Canada (2002), the West African country has never missed out on qualifying.

Their best record remains a second-placed finish achieved in Germany 2010 and Canada 2014.

Article continues below

Nigeria finished as quarter-finalists at the 2018 edition held in France. There, they crashed out after a 2-1 defeat to Spain inside Stade Guy Piriou, Concarneau.

The tournament was originally billed to take place from August to September 2020, but Fifa rescheduled the championship due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Japan are the reigning World Cup champions after defeating Spain 3-1 at Stade de la Rabine, Vannes.