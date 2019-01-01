Nigeria 1-0 Algeria [3-0 agg]: Oshoala scores as Super Falcons advance in Olympic Games qualifiers

Thomas Dennerby's side built on their first-leg lead to seal passage to the next round of the Tokyo 2020 qualifying series

The women's team defeated 1-0 in the second leg to advance to the third round of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games qualifiers on Tuesday.

The Super Falcons took a 2-0 first-leg lead in Bilda and they managed another goal to progress 3-0 on aggregate at the Agege Stadium.

Thomas Dennerby's ladies changed half of his starters from the game in Algeria, and the Swede handed starting roles to the arriving six foreign players.

The hosts started on a high but the Asisat Oshoala-led attack could not break the Algerians' defence in the opening 15 minutes.

However, the visitors made use of the home side's poor cohesion to claim control but failed to profit from their few chances in front.

After the restart, the African champions made an inspiring return to the match as they piled pressure until they found a breakthrough through captain Oshoala in the 59th minute.

A few moments later, the striker almost grabbed a brace but her brilliant loop from the edge of the penalty area was denied by the crossbar.

After that, the home side did not create much, with Betina Kamel's unrelenting side holding out strongly to avoid conceding more in the later stages.

FT' in Lagos: Nigeria 1-0 Algeria [3-0 on aggregate] - The Super Falcons are through to the third round of the 2020 Olympic qualifier. They will face either Mali or Cote d'Ivoire in the next round later in September.



Asisat Oshoala 59'#NGAALG #Olympic2020Q — NGSuper_Falcons (@NGSuper_Falcons) September 3, 2019

Having secured a clinical win, the West Africans sent packing their North African foes and await a third-round date with either Mali or Cote d'Ivoire late in September.