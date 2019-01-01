Niger Tornadoes’ Japhet Daniel to skip Rivers United tie

The Ikon Allah Boys striker will not be available for selections after he copped an ankle injury few days before the game

Niger Tornadoes striker, Japhet Daniel will not be available for selection when Ikon Allah Boys slug it out with Rivers United in Wednesday's NPFL clash in Minna.

Daniel twisted his ankle while in training last week and the team doctor has not disclosed how long he will stay on the sidelines.

The attacker has been instrumental to some of the team’s important goals last season after joining them from El Kanemi Warriors and his unavailability is a serious threat to Tornadoes getting goals against technical Rivers United who are hoping to improve from their mid-table showing of last season.

The Minna based side started last season poorly but they later went on 11 matches unbeaten streak after Hamza Abara came in as a replacement for sacked Erasmus Onuh.