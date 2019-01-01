Niger government approves appointment of Hamza Abara for Tornadoes

The financier of the Ikon Allah Boys has accepted the appointment of Abara to take over the Minna side in an acting capacity

Niger state government has given the nod to Hamza Abara to step in as the interim Technical Adviser of Niger Tornadoes in place of Bernard Ogbe who voluntarily resigned as Ikon Allah Boys' head coach.

The commissioner for sports development, . Emmanuel Duza Babur in a meeting with the management of the club on Tuesday said that Abara has given the mandate to revive the dwindling fortunes of the club following the resignation of their former Technical Adviser, Ogbe after their 3-1 away loss by Katsina United.

The commissioner informed that the Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has given his blessings to Abara’s appointment.

“I consulted with my principal, the governor of the state, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello as regards the appointment of the interim technical ddviser and he has given his approval that Hamza Abara should take over the mantle,” Babur told the media.

“You know that the Governor is committed to restoring the lost glory of sports in the State through his restoration agenda.”

Abara will begin his reign as the interim head coach when Niger Tornadoes host Sunshine Stars in an NPFL Matchday Seven tie on Wednesday as he starts the move towards taking the Ikon Allah Boys away from the relegation zone.