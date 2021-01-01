Nicolas Dupuis has ‘nothing to reproach' himself about after Madagascar suspension

The 53-year-old French tactician has reacted to his temporary ban as manager of the Barea by the FMF

Nicolas Dupuis has defended himself following his suspension as coach of the Madagascar national team by the football federation.

The 53-year-old was temporarily banned by the FMF for his negligence of duty and will also not be paid during the duration he is serving his punishment.

Dupuis has accepted the decision of the federation but insisted he has done nothing wrong.

"I have absolutely nothing to reproach myself about," Dupuis told BBC Sport Africa.

"The whole of Malagasy football, the executive committee of the federation, supporters, players agree [the suspension] is right.

"With five weeks until our next matches for the moment, I would prefer not to say anything in order not to disturb the preparation of my players. I accept this temporary decision."

Dupuis has combined his role as the national team of the Barea with that of technical director of French club FC Fleury 91 since January 2019.

The Malagasy Football Federation on Friday revealed several reasons why the French tactician was suspended.

"You invested more time on your commercial interests for personal publicity and therefore neglecting your main role of managing and your duty of supporting par excellency the Malagasy football,” read a statement from the Malagasy Football Federation.

"Your public denigration of the FMF through social media or media outlets caused international football bodies to react, namely Caf and Fifa."

During the time of Dupuis’ suspension, Eric Rabesandratana will be in charge of the national team as head coach.

The former Paris St-Germain defender will lead the Barea for the 2022 World Cup qualifying games against the Republic of Benin and Tanzania.

Dupuis has been in charge of Madagascar since March 2017 and qualified the side for their first Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in 2019, where he led them to the quarter-finals of the tournament.

The French tactician, however, failed to help Madagascar qualify for the 2022 edition of the continental competition after they finished third in Group K below Ivory Coast and Ethiopia.

Dupuis has three more years on his current contract after his deal was extended in 2019 by the Malagasy Football Federation.