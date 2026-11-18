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Nico Paz has brushed off suggestions that he is ready to take over Lionel Messi's legendary No.10 jersey. The Como attacking midfielder was the star of the show on Tuesday night, netting a brilliant first-half double as Argentina dismantled Costa Rica 7-0 in an international friendly in Cordoba.

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Clinical Paz steals the show in Cordoba

Paz was the protagonist in Cordoba as Lionel Scaloni’s side concluded their calendar year with a dominant victory at the Mario Alberto Kempes Stadium. The Como playmaker opened the scoring in the seventh minute, finishing a clinical counter-attack led by Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez with a powerful left-footed strike that left Patrick Sequeira with no chance. He doubled his personal tally just before the break with a fierce right-footed effort, showcasing his versatility before being replaced by Franco Mastantuono at half-time.

"I am very happy, representing this shirt is the ultimate. Especially on days like today, with all the people and all the affection that has been felt today. Very happy," he told TyC Sports. The youngster added: "Little by little I am finding myself better, I am enjoying myself more on the field. I think we have a team with incredible quality and for me on the field it is easier to do the game I do at my club. The players we have have incredible quality, they make everything much easier and it is incredible to be able to play with this team."

Downplaying the number 10 pressure

Despite currently wearing the number 18, the clamour for Paz to inherit the iconic number 10 shirt vacated by the retired Lionel Messi is growing. The 22-year-old’s form for the national team has been nothing short of remarkable, with his brace against the Central American side taking his recent tally to five goals in his last five appearances. Since the 2026 World Cup, Paz has become a vital cog in the Argentine machine, finding the net against Bolivia, Burkina Faso, and Benin. This scoring frequency has naturally led to comparisons with the greats, yet the creative midfielder remains focused on the collective effort rather than individual accolades or historic shirt numbers.

"The truth is that I don't think about it, what I think about is enjoying days like today, having fun on the field because what I love most is playing football and on top of that representing the national team and representing so many people... I play for that and I want to keep doing it," he stated firmly.

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Endorsements from the dressing room

While Paz might be reluctant to discuss the shirt swap, his teammates have been far more vocal about his potential. Following a previous victory over Bolivia, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez famously commented on social media asking if Paz was the "new number 10." Rodrigo De Paul also offered high praise after Messi's final farewell against Benin, welcoming the youngster into the creative fold with a message hailing him as a "master" of the game who the team had been waiting for.

Chelsea’s Valentin Barco, a close friend of Paz, has also been public in his support for the move. Having shared a room with the playmaker for over 50 days during the World Cup, Barco is well-acquainted with the midfielder's talent. "From Nico's game, I like everything. I really like how he plays. I hope he gets the 10, I would like it," Barco revealed.

A bright future for the Albiceleste

The statistical rise of the Santa Cruz de Tenerife-born star is hard to ignore, having netted four goals in just 48 days during a busy international period. His only blank during this prolific run came in a narrow defeat to Uruguay at La Bombonera. With each performance, he looks more comfortable in the senior setup, blending seamlessly with established stars like Julian Alvarez and Enzo Fernandez to maintain Argentina's status as a global powerhouse in the post-Messi era. As the Albiceleste look toward the 2027 season, the question of who will wear the most famous shirt in football history will continue to linger.