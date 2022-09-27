Nicaragua vs Ghana Preview - Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Black Stars will be keen to appease their fans after the defeat to Brazil when they face the Blue and White in Lorca

Ghana will step up their preparations for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar when they take on Nicaragua in an international friendly match on Tuesday.

The Black Stars will enter the Estadio Francisco Artes Carrasco in Spain seeking to make amends having lost their previous friendly 3-0 against Brazil four days ago.

In the match at Stade Oceane, in France, the West African nation fell to first half goals courtesy of defender Marquinhos and forward Richarlison, who grabbed a brace.

Meanwhile, Nicaragua, who are ranked 139th in the world, were in action last Thursday and suffered a 2-1 defeat against Suriname at Mitsubishi Forklift Stadion in the Netherlands. The defeat ended the Blue and White’s seven-match unbeaten run in all competitions.

Game Nicaragua vs Ghana Date Tuesday, September 27 Time 19.00 West Africa Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App https://www.showmax.com/eng/welcome/za Max TV Ghana Football App GTV

Squads & Team News

Backpagepix

Nicaragua coach Marco Antonio Figueroa will have a full squad to pick from as they have no reported injuries from Thursday's fixture.

Josue Quijano, who scored the only goal against Suriname, will likely lead the line again, with Jason Coronel, Marvin Fletes, and Matias Belli Moldskred expected to give him support.

Meanwhile, Ghana will have to do without Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey, who was allowed to return to London as a precautionary measure after pulling an injury ahead of their fixture against the Samba Boys.

However, coach Otto Addo travelled with a squad of 27 players to Lorca and captain Andre Ayew will likely lead the Black Stars once again. Ghana's new players Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu and Inaki Williams, came on for the debuts against the Selecao in Le Havre.

Backpage

The introduction of the trio changed the dimension of the game for the Black Stars in the second period and coach Addo could be tempted to hand them their full debuts against the Central American side.

Match Preview

Nicaragua and Ghana have never faced off before and this will the first meeting between the two nations. In the last six matches in all competitions, the Blue and White have managed three wins, two draws and one defeat.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have registered one win, three draws and suffered two defeats. Nicaragua's highest Fifa ranking ever was 98 in December, 2015 while the lowest was 193 registered in May, 2001.

Ghana will be among the five African nations at the World Cup Qatar and have been pooled in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.