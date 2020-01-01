Niang, Thioub and Bahoken score in Rennes’ nine-goal thriller against Angers

The African stars found the back of the net as Julien Stephan’s men clinched a hard-fought victory against the Black and Whites

M'Baye Niang, Sada Thioub and Stephane Bahoken were on the scoresheet as secured a 5-4 victory against Angers in the Round of 16 of the French Cup tie on Tuesday evening after extra time.

Julien Stephan’s men raced into the lead through James Lea Siliki before international Niang doubled the lead in the 42nd minute.

Thioub reduced the deficit for the Black and Whites 10 minutes later but his compatriot Niang responded swiftly, scoring his second goal in the encounter.

international Bahoken set up Thioub to complete his brace in the 85th minute before levelling for his side with his stoppage-time effort.

With no winner at the end of 90 minutes, the game proceeded into extra-time and Yann Gboho was quick to bring Rennes back into contention with his effort.

Romain Thomas equalised for Angers after a fine assist from international Abdoulaye Bamba before Jeremy Gelin scored the match-winner to ensure the Roazhon Park outfit advance into the quarter-final of the competition.