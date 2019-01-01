Ngozi Okobi: Eskilstuna United midfielder elated after Kungsbacka victory

The Nigerian was in fine form as her Swedish side secured their third successive win on Wednesday.

Ngozi Okobi believes more can be expected from her after being named the Player of the Match in Eskilstuna United's 3-0 win over Kungsbacka on Wednesday.

The international was a late substitute in each of Eskistuna's opening seven top-flight games this season.

However, the 25-year-old started in her side's three consecutive wins, providing two assists since her return from the Women's World Cup in .

The midfielder, who was named on the Damallsvenskan Team of the Week, is glad to regain her regular place and also eager to shine in their subsequent matches.

"Making the league team of the week and Player of the Match means a lot to me," Okobi told Goal.

"It also proved that I deserve more playing time in this team also made me believe that no matter what, I have potentials in me that will never be hidden.

"First of all, the coach has realized that there are some players that shouldn't be kept outside, players playing from their right positions now and more understanding.

"Working hard as a person and as a team always given us victory so more should be expected."

#outstanding #playerofthematch It's a good way to say happy new month, watch out for more outstanding performance in this month of August @EskilstunUnited #obosdamallsvenskan pic.twitter.com/hDcvxTGmYn — ngozi okobi (@NgoziOkobi) August 1, 2019

The win at Tunavallen takes Magnus Karlsson's side to eighth on the Damallsvenskan log with 14 points from 10 matches.