Ngozi Elechi: Warri Wolves appoint new coach ahead of NPFL season

The newly-promoted club has revealed they will officially unveil their coach next weekend

Newly promoted Professional Football League ( ) side, Warri have announced Ngozi Elechi as their new head coach.

The appointment of Elechi was made public on Thursday by a top official of Warri Wolves who added the new coach will be unveiled next weekend.

“Former coach of Go Round FC and Yobe Desert Stars, coach Ngozi Elechi, has joined Warri Wolves as the clubs new technical adviser,” Azuka Chiemeka, an official of Warri Wolves stated.

“Elechi will be unveiled next weekend.”

Elechi is taking over from Kester Ojo, who guided the Delta State government-owned team from the Nigeria National League (NNL) back to the NPFL.

Warri Wolves were relegated from the elite league in 2016 but they sealed their comeback with a victory over Dynamite FC in the recent NNL play-offs.

Elechi will have to prove his critics wrong as he takes over at Warri Wolves because the last two teams he has handled, Go Round FC and Yobe Desert Stars have both gone down from the premier division to the NNL.