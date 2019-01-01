Ebere's Arna Bjornar lose at home to Ajibade's Avaldsnes

The two Nigerians had mixed fortunes at Arna Idrettspark as the visitors claimed maximum points on Saturday

Ngozi Ebere was a second-half substitute for Arna Bjornar but they lost 2-0 at home to Rasheedat Ajibade's Avaldsnes in the Toppserien encounter at Arna Idrettspark on Saturday.

Ebere’s introduction as a replacement for Asne Takle Eide after 74 minutes failed to save the hosts as Ajibade's assist for Duda's opener and Oluag Tvedten's effort sealed the win for the visitors.

Arna were seeking to return to winning ways after a 6-1 defeat to Roa, but it was a disappointing end as Remi Natvik’s side suffered their third defeat in four consecutive matches.

The latest defeat leaves Arna in eighth position with 18 points from 16 games and they will face Sandviken on September 29.

On the other hand, Ajibade, who lasted the duration of the match, has now provided five assists along with three goals in her last eight matches as Thomas Sando's side secured their fifth consecutive win.

Avaldsnes are now fifth on the log with 27 points from 16 matches and they will welcome eighth-placed Lyn next Saturday.