Ebere joins Nigeria camp after late call-up for Cote d'Ivoire clash

The Norway-based defender has joined the Super Falcons camp in Lagos after being handed a late invitation

Arna-Bjornar's Ngozi Ebere has earned a late invitation to the women's side for Monday's clash against Cote d'Ivoire, Goal can exclusively report.

The 28-year-old, who played a part in the Super Falcons' second-round triumph over , was surprisingly left out by coach Christopher Danjuma for the qualifier game against the Ivorians.

After his side's laboured to a 0-0 draw in Abidjan in the first, the interim tactician sent a late call-up to the veteran defender, who was subsequently granted release by her Norwegian outfit.

Upon receiving the call-up on Thursday, the former Rivers Angels star arrived in Nigeria on Saturday night and was well-received by her teammates at their base in Park Lane Hotel in Lagos.

Ebere's immediate task in Nigeria colours will be helping the African champions get past Clementine Toure's side at the Agege Stadium, Lagos.

She will be expected to have her first training session with the team during their final build-up on Sunday afternoon.

A second leg win will secure Nigeria a ticket to the fourth round of the African Women's Olympic qualifiers, where they will take on either or the Democratic Republic of the Congo next month.