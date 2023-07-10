NFF warned about Super Falcons' bonus row: 'Nigeria can’t be traveling for World Cup like this' - Unuanel

Ex-Kwara United coach Samson Unuanel has pleaded with the Nigeria Football Federation to sort out Super Falcons' bonuses before the Women's World Cup.

Nigeria, Morocco, Zambia & South Africa to represent Africa

World Cup starts on Friday, July 21

NFF & Super Eagles have not solved bonus row

WHAT HAPPENED: Nigeria Women's National team is not happy with the way they have been treated by the NFF regarding their bonuses.

With the 2023 Fifa Women's World Cup set to begin on July 21, the former Kwara United coach has now urged the FA to act.

Unuanel is adamant the issue should have been resolved early and hinted the impasse might negatively impact the team.

WHAT HE SAID: I am not really happy with this bonus row issue because it will kind of distract the players. This is something the NFF should have resolved before they left the shores of Nigeria," Unuanel told Complete Sports.

"Nigeria can't be traveling for a big tournament like this and the next thing is for the media to be awash with stories like this.

"We need to put our house in order if the Super Falcons must put in their best at the tournament."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This is the ninth time the Super Eagles are playing in the World Cup. The best they have done is reach the quarter-finals - in 1999 but fell to the South American heavyweights Brazil.

In the 2023 edition to be co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand, Nigeria have been placed in Group B alongside the Matildas, Canada, and Ireland.

WHAT NEXT: Nigeria will open their campaign against the Olympic champions Canada on Friday, July 21.