NFF’s Pinnick confesses: I once asked Musa to be named in Super Eagles squad

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President Amaju Pinnick has admitted he once influenced the Super Eagles coach to pick a player for an international assignment.

The 51-year-old has been under pressure to quit as the federation’s boss following Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup finals in Qatar after losing to Ghana on the away goals rule.

After missing out on the ticket, reports emerged some top officials in NFF were influencing the selection of the squad by interim coach Augustine Eguavoen. Pinnick has come out to clarify the matter.

“Eguavoen even said on television, Amuneke also said it. As President of the Federation, I'm a major stakeholder, I know what football is,” Pinnick told Arise News as quoted by allnigeriasoccer.com.

“I may not be a coach but I ask simple questions that a layman will ask. Ahmed [Musa] has been the only player that played against Ghana so understand their mentality and physique.

“I asked a simple question, ‘how many minutes can he play?’ then I said I rest my case. I have never and no member of the Federation has influenced the selection.”

He further admitted he once asked German coach Gernot Rohr to include Ahmed Musa in his squad for the 2018 World Cup.

“What they do when they select a player they send it to me, the only time, let me confess today, I objected to a list was the list sent by Gernot Rohr without Ahmed Musa before the World Cup in 2018, when Ahmed Musa had domestic issues, and he said he wasn't going to invite him for one of the qualifying matches,” Pinnick continued.

“I said no if a player has issues in his club it's the country that will help him especially, those players that have performed in the past.

“There was a small argument and he invited Ahmed Musa. The rest is history today because Ahmed Musa was the star in the last World Cup. That was the only time I intervened.”

Meanwhile, Pinnick, who has stated he will not seek a third team after his current campaign comes to an end, has said the next Super Eagles coach must put focus on selecting players from Nigeria Professional Football League.

“Some of our boys at home are doing very well, we just hired a scout that's submitting names of very fantastic players in the local league,” added Pinnick. “It’s football, 11v11, the Egyptian national team when they came to the Nations Cup they had only six players based abroad, all the rest were their home-based players.

“Morocco as well, where is Hakim [Ziyech], the boy in Chelsea said he’s bigger than his country, his country has qualified for World Cup now. Eric Cantona and Ginola in 1998 said without them France is nothing, what happened? France won the World Cup.

“Aime Jacquet went to the World Cup with Thierry Henry, with Pires, with those players, Laurent Blanc. At the end of the day they won the World Cup, so there's nobody that's indispensable.

Article continues below

“I told them in our Executive Committee meeting, are we going to have a percentage of home-based players in any of the Super Eagles line-ups? Is it going to be part of the contract of the coach?

“They should look deeply into it because we also need to develop it.”