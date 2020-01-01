NFF endorses Turkish Women's Cup and Morocco tours for Super Falcons

The African giants are yet to kick the ball since October 2019, and the football body has moved to end their months of inactivity

The Football Federation have approved the invitational tours of and proposed for the country's senior women's national team.

The Super Falcons have not played a match since they were eliminated from the Olympic Games qualifiers by Cote d'Ivoire in October 2019 at the Agege Stadium in Lagos.

Despite not kicking the ball in 2020, the Super Falcons climbed one spot on the Fifa rankings to end an inactive year on 37th position in the world, while also retaining top spot in Africa.

To end the 14-month inactivity, NFF president Amaju Pinnick had revealed last week that his leadership were considering the involvement of the African champions in the Turkish Women's Cup.

Following an NFF executive meeting on Tuesday, the Nigerian football body approved the participation of the team in next year's tournament, and also a pair of friendlies with Morocco.

"As a way of getting the Senior Women National Team, Super Falcons, busy in a period of long inactivity occasioned by the postponement of the 12th edition of the Women to year 2022, the Executive Committee approved a proposal by its Technical and Development Sub-Committee for the team to participate in a tournament in Turkey and two-match tour of Morocco in February 2021," said the NFF in a statement.

The development will help American gaffer Randy Waldrum to unite with his players for the first time since his appointment in October as the replacement for erstwhile coach Thomas Dennerby.

The 2021 Turkish Women's Cup is scheduled to be held from February 15 to 25 in Alanya, Turkey and the meetings with Morocco will be coming up later the same month.

The tours of Turkey and Morocco will help the Super Falcons kick start their preparation for 2022 Africa Women's Cup of Nations, where they will seek to qualify for 2023 Women's World Cup.