NFF decides on NPFL resumption and Rohr’s contract

The football governing body plans to conclude the Nigerian top-flight and wrap up negotiations with the Super Eagles coach

The Football Federation (NFF) has stated the domestic league in the country will resume when the federal government gives its approval.

The Nigeria Professional Football League ( ) has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus outbreak which is still wreaking havoc around the world.

The West African country is one of the most hit by the virus in Africa with more than 6,000 confirmed cases and 191 recorded deaths.

In an effort to curb the spread of Covid-19, the federal government imposed a total lockdown in three states, Lagos, Abuja and Ogun, which is gradually being eased to save the economy.

The executive NFF board held a meeting recently and praised the government for their effort in fighting the coronavirus and revealed their decision to complete the 2019-20 season is subject to the government’s authorisation.

“The Executive Committee once more, commended the proactive and comprehensive policies, strategies and measures instituted by the Federal Government to definitively tackle the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19) that has left pain and sorrow in most nations of the world in the past couple of months,” read a statement from NFF.

“Members equally praised the Federal Ministry of Health, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, all first responders and all other public health workers in the frontline for their efforts in reducing community transmission and saving lives.

“The Board mandated its football committee to liaise with the heads of the various Leagues (Nigeria Professional Football League; Nigeria National League; Nigeria Women Football League and; Nigeria Nation-wide League One) and other important stakeholders on the return of the domestic football season, subject to the announcement by the Federal Government on the resumption of football and other sporting activities in the country.”

The federation also reached a decision to conclude negotiations with Nigeria national team coach Gernot Rohr within seven days.

The German tactician’s contract will run out next month, although he has been sent contract papers they are yet to reach a final conclusion on the new deal.

“The Executive Committee mandated the General Secretary to liaise with the Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Mr Gernot Rohr with a view to concluding all matters around Mr Rohr’s new contract within the next one week,” the statement continued."

The NFF also agreed to heed the advice of Fifa on the use of $500,000 relief funds received from the world football governing body.

“The Board acknowledged the advice of world football –governing body, FIFA on how the $500,000 (Five Hundred Thousand American Dollars) relief fund sent to the NFF (as also provided for other Member Associations of Fifa), among other Fifa monies available to the NFF, should be spent,” the statement added.

“Board directed the Secretariat to immediately set machinery in motion to ensure the fund is utilized to the letter as advised by Fifa.

“The core areas approved for the utilization in line with the Fifa Forward 2.0 Program include but not limited to Management and Staff salaries, men’s league, women’s league, referees’ development training, National Teams (including boys and girls’ youth teams), office operations, renovations and furnishing of Bauchi NFF/Fifa Technical Centre.”