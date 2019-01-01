NFF corruption probe: Pinnick and other executives cleared by Federal High Court

After a prolonged legal battle, leaders of the country’s football governing body have been acquitted of all charges levelled against them

A Federal High Court in Abuja has discharged top executives of the Football Federation from corruption charges brought by the defunct-Special Presidential Investigation Panel (SPIP).

The cleared executives include NFF president Amaju Pinnick, Seyi Akinwunmi (first vice president), Shehu Dikko (second vice president), Mohammed Sanusi (general secretary) and Ahmed Yusuf (executive committee member).

Article continues below

A few months ago, a 16-count charge was levelled against the quintet for alleged corruption and misappropriation of funds.

Last month, the Federal Government took over the case from SPIP through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, who later filed for the withdrawal of the charges.

After several investigations, which include findings by anti-graft agencies, the case was kicked out by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu in Tuesday's court hearing for lacking proof of evidence.