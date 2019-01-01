NFF corruption probe: ICPC seize Amaju Pinnick and Shehu Dikko's mansions

The anti-graft body has taken a step in its on-going investigation of corruption in the Nigerian football body

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) have seized mansions belonging to the Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick and second vice-president, Shehu Dikko, on Friday.

The ICPC, a national agency tasked with the investigation of corruption cases, disclosed that Pinnick's residence in Ikoyi, Lagos State and Dikko's residence in Maitama, Abuja have been sealed with a boldly written warning "keep off".

Although the commission did not reveal details of its on-going investigation, the NFF officials are also being probed by the Economic Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property (SPIP) over financial malpractices.

ICPC places under investigation, mansion belonging to Amaju Pinnick, President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) located in Park View Estate, Lagos.#Thread #DoTheRightThing #IntegrityPays pic.twitter.com/2g5zvRvVQj — ICPC Nigeria (@ICPC_PE) September 13, 2019

The Commission has also placed a mansion in Maitama, Abuja, belonging to Shehu Dikko, 2nd Vice President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Chairman of League Management Company of Nigeria, under investigation.#DoTheRightThing #IntegrityPays pic.twitter.com/aBqzWOxogJ — ICPC Nigeria (@ICPC_PE) September 13, 2019

Meanwhile, further reports stated that the Pinnick, Dikko and three top officials are set to appear before a Federal High Court in Abuja on September 26 over alleged diversion of Fifa grants.