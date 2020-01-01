NFF considering Super Falcons' participation in Turkish Women's Cup

The West Africans are gearing up for the involvement of the senior women's team in February's invitational tournament in Alanya

Football Federation (NFF) president Amaju Pinnick has revealed his leadership's plan for the country's senior women's team's participation in next year's Turkish Women's Cup.

The Super Falcons will not feature for the third time in a row at the Olympic Games in Tokyo in July following their third-round elimination in the qualifiers by Cote d'Ivoire in October 2019.

Since the unfortunate crash, the African champions are yet to regroup but still moved up one spot to end 2020 as the 37th-ranked women's team in the world and also remained the best side on the continent.

More teams

Despite acknowledging a 14-month hiatus, the NFF president celebrated the team's one-spot rise in December's rankings, while promising an active 2021 for Randy Waldrum's side.

“Super Falcons remained the top-ranked country in Africa," Pinnick said in a live interview on TVC.

"They could not play this year but we are working towards organising friendly matches for them in 2021. One of the tournaments that we are looking forward to is the Turkish Cup next year.”

Article continues below

It is now the second time under the Pinnick administration that the Super Falcons will fail to play an international friendly in at least 12 months since 2016.

Following his appointment in October, Waldrum will hope the Turkish tour takes place this time after an initial botched attempt in 2018 as he aims to unite with the squad for the first time.

The 2021 edition is scheduled to be held from February 15 to 25 in Alanya and will be happening simultaneously with the Cyprus and Pinatar Cup.