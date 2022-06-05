The country’s football ruling body has praised the team for qualifying for the global football showpiece

The Nigeria Football Federation has congratulated the Flamingos for qualifying for the 2022 Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup finals.

Nigeria U17 side earned qualification for the competition in India after overcoming Ethiopia 1-0 on aggregate.

Coach Bankole Olowookere’s outfit recorded a 1-0 away victory over the Ethiopians in the first leg but claimed a 0-0 draw on Saturday evening at the MKO Abiola Stadium.

The country will represent Africa at the global football showpiece alongside Morocco and Tanzania.

Impressed by their feat, the NFF waxed lyrical about Olowookere’s team, while tasking the Super Falcons to also earn a World Cup ticket via the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

“The qualification of the Flamingos to the Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup, which follows the qualification of the U20 girls, Falconets for their own Fifa World Cup taking place in Costa Rica, underscores our attention and investment in the women’s game,” said NFF general secretary Mohammed Sanusi in a statement made available to GOAL.

“The good outings of the girls are also positive messages to the girl-child in Nigeria that they can always succeed in what they do once they work hard, focus hard and approach things with diligence.

“I want to use this opportunity to assure Nigerians that the NFF will ensure the two teams are adequately prepared for the global challenges in India and Costa Rica respectively.

“I have no doubt that the Super Falcons, who are campaigning in the Women Afcon next month where they are also seeking Fifa World Cup ticket, will earn their own World Cup qualification as well as retain the Awcon title.”

Article continues below

The U17 Women’s World Cup takes place in India between October 11- 30, 2022. Nigeria have participated in all editions of the competition, however, their best remains a quarter-final finish achieved in 2010, 2012 and 2014.

At the 2016 edition held in Jordan, the West African country crashed out in the preliminary round after finishing at the base of Group C which boasts North Korea, Brazil and England – earning just one point from all three matches played.