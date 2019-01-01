NFF confirm date and venue for Nigeria Women’s Federation Cup final

The country’s football body have picked Kaduna for the final between the Lafia girls and their Port Harcourt opponents next week

Football Federation has announced Kaduna as the host venue of the 2019 Women’s Federation Cup final between defending champions Rivers Angels and Nasarawa Amazons.

The nation’s football body also confirmed the 26th final of the country’s oldest women’s football competition will be scheduled for the northern city and will be staged on July 24.

Confirming to Goal, head of the competition, Emmanuel Adesanya said: “The final will be played at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna on July 24 (2019) and the match will kick off by 1 pm.”

On their road to the final, holders Rivers Angels advanced, defeating four-time winners Delta Queens 1-0 in the semi-finals at Abakaliki Township Stadium on July 5.

On the same day, Nasarawa Amazons edged last year’s finalists Ibom Angels 5-4 on penalties in the last-four after a 0-0 draw in regulation time at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

The 2019 final will be staged at Ahmadu Bello Stadium. Rivers will be eyeing a fourth straight title and ninth overall in Kaduna, while coach Christopher Danjuma is aiming to lead Nasarawa to their first crown since 2005.