NFF celebrates Etuhu, Ekoku and Ikeme birthdays

The football governing body has sent warm messages to the former Super Eagles stars as they reach new ages

The Football Federation (NFF) has celebrated with former internationals Dickson Etuhu, Efan Ekoku and Carl Ikeme on their birthdays.

Kano-born Etuhu clocks 38 years while former Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikeme and Ekoku are celebrating their 34th and 53rd birthdays respectively.

Etuhu played 12 Premier League games for before his departure from the Etihad Stadium outfit in 2002, having joined the side in 2000.

He then moved to and spent four years with the club where he featured in 134 league games before joining in 2006.

The midfielder played for Sunderland before he signed for , where he enjoyed great success, inspiring the side to finish as runner-up in the during the 2009-2010 season.

Before his retirement from professional football, he featured for , AIK and IFK Rossjoholm.

On the international scene, the midfielder had 33 caps for the Super Eagles and was part of Lars Lagerback's squad for the 2010 World Cup in .

The NFF has taken to social media to send a congratulatory message to the defensive midfielder as he reaches a new age.

Ekoku, meanwhile, was born in Manchester and starred for Sutton United, Bournemouth, Norwich City, Wimbledon and , among others before he quit professional football in 2004.

The former striker was inducted into the Norwich Hall of Fame in 2012 and was part of the Super Eagles team that won the 1994 .

Ikeme, on the other hand, spent his entire career with Wolverhampton Wanderers, featuring for the side between 2003-2018 and played 191 league games for .

The goalkeeper had a short spell with the Super Eagles after making his international debut on September 2015 against in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification game.

He made three appearances during the 2018 World Cup qualifiers before he abruptly retired from professional football after he suffered an acute leukaemia but has since recovered from illness.