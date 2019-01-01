Neymar's season over as PSG star hit with three-match ban for punching Rennes fan

forward Neymar has been handed a three-match suspension after punching a supporter in the aftermath of his side's Coupe de final defeat.

The champions were beaten 9-8 on penalties following a 2-2 draw at Stade de France as their hopes of a domestic double were dashed.

Neymar was then videoed attacking a fan on his way to collect his runners-up medal as the PSG team were ridiculed by the jubilant Rennes support.

The French Football Federation have now announced that the world's most expensive players will be forced to miss three domestic matches, with a further two matches suspended.

That means he will sit out Saturday's Ligue 1 clash with Angers as well as Thomas Tuchel's side's final game of the season

