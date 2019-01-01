Neymar scores for PSG to edge Samuel Kalu's Bordeaux in Ligue 1

The Nigeria international featured for the Girondins but could not prevent them from losing in front of their home fans at Matmut Atlantique

Samuel Kalu couldn't help from losing 1-0 against in Saturday’s game.

Kalu was handed his eighth start of the season but his efforts were not enough to help the Girondins from suffering their second league defeat.

PSG took the game to their hosts but Paulo Sousa‘s men did well to prevent the league champions from opening the scoring before the half-time break, frustrating their efforts.

The second half continued in a similar manner, with the Parisians dominated proceedings and in an effort to strengthen his side Bordeaux manager Sousa introduced international Ait Bennasser in the 68th minute.

PSG eventually broke the deadlock in the 70th minute through forward Neymar after he was set up by Kylian Mbappe.

The effort ensured Thomas Tuchel’s men denied their hosts a share of spoils at Matmut Atlantique.

international Kalu featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot Josh Maja was an unused substitute.

The Super Eagles forward will hope to help their side bounce back from the setback against in their next league game on October 5.