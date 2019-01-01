Neymar needs 'to show respect' as Montpellier striker questions his attitude

Andy Delort has accused the Brazilian of disrespecting his opponents in remarks after the two had a coming together in the tunnel after the game

forward Neymar has been accused of a lack of respect by a player after the teams squared off in on Saturday.

Neymar inspired his team to a 3-1 comeback win, scoring twice and being involved in the buildup to Mauro Icardi’s third, all in the last 15 minutes of the game.

After the game he was filmed having an altercation with Andy Delort, who plays upfront for Montpellier, and it was Delort who told the press later that he’d accused the Brazilian of lacking respect.

“Neymar? He’s a great player,” Delort said in the mixed zone after the match. “But it’s a real shame that towards the end he felt the need to antagonise everyone.

“It’s a shame, he’s a great player, everyone respects him. But you don’t have to tease your opponents, you won 3-1, that’s good, that’s what I said to him.

“It’s unfortunate, but it’s the little stuff that makes you feel bad in the dressing room.

“When we spoke he said to me that he does have respect for us, but it was already done. That’s not respect for me.

“You have to show respect, a good education. His attitude is well known since he came to .”

The win keeps PSG top of the Ligue 1 table as they seek to win a third straight title, while Montpellier are in eighth after losing for the first time in six league games.

Neymar is no stranger to controversy in France.

This summer he seemingly attempted to force his way out of Paris in favour of a return to , despite having only moved in 2017 for a world-record fee.

He did not appear for pre-season, but his father insisted his son had cleared the absence with the team.

He was suspended for the first two games this season after a foul-mouthed Instagram tirade following a controversial penalty decision against that resulted in PSG being eliminated from that competition.

He has missed time this year through injury but has been in sparkling form when he has been available with today’s game taking his domestic tally to seven goals in eight games. He has 56 goals overall for the French club.