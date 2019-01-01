Neymar & Mbappe would be 'dream' Real Madrid signings - Vinicius

The the two most expensive players in the history of the game have both been linked with moves to the Spanish capital this summer

Vinicius Junior says it would a be “a dream” if could lure pair Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Both players have been strongly linked with a move away from the French champions to Real, as PSG continue to flounder in their goal to bring the trophy to the French capital.

Neymar joined PSG in 2017 for a world-record €222 million fee, but has persistently been dogged by rumours that he is unsettled in .

He was engaged in a long-running spat with fellow striker Edinson Cavani, beginning in 2017 when the two sparred over penalty-taking duties at the club.

And his team-mate Vinicius believes it could make for a perfect transfer summer if Neymar and top scorer Mbappe could be persuaded to join the Liga side during the window.

"Of course he [Neymar] could join Real Madrid but, at the moment, I do not know what he will do,” the Real Madrid youngster told Telefoot . “Of course, he could be in Madrid or PSG I do not know, but it'd still better [if he were at] Madrid.

"I want to play with Neymar, for sure, and also with Kylian Mbappe, and all the Madrid fans dream of having him here, and I know it because I'm there. It's not only Madrid fans because the fans of all teams in the world would like to see Mbappe play under their colours.”



Mbappe has continued his devastating progress since joining PSG from in 2017, scoring 60 goals for the French champions including 33 in Ligue 1 last term to claim the league’s Golden Boot prize.



The France World Cup winner suggested last month that he saw his future away from the Parc des Princes, an admission that put Real on high alert as they ramp up their stated policy of making ‘Galactico’ signings.



Speaking of his future after being named as the Ligue 1 Player of the Year, Mbappe said: "It's very important moment for me, I come to a turning point in my career.

"I have discovered a lot here, and I feel it is perhaps the moment to have more responsibility.

"I hope that can maybe be at Paris Saint-Germain, that would be a great pleasure, or perhaps elsewhere with a new project."