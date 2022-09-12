'Neymar is an artist' - PSG star praised by Galtier for getting back in 'great shape' after underwhelming 2021-22 season

Paris Saint-Germain boss Christophe Galtier called Neymar an "artist" following a string of strong performances from the Brazilian star.

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar has been on fire to start the Ligue 1 season, with eight goals in his first seven league games, earning the praise of his manager ahead of this week's Champions League clash with Maccabi Haifa.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It would be oversimplified to suggest that his good start to the season is only down to me and my staff," Galtier said. "Ney has had a realisation in relation to last season, when he didn't perform as well, when he was less involved. He has lofty goals in what is a special season.

"He arrived back on time, in great shape, and had worked well beforehand. We wanted to put him in the best possible situation for him to be in the best possible position. He's an artist, and when he's on form, you can see that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar did experience a bit of a dip last season, scoring only 13 goals in 28 games while dealing with injury issues. His performances this year have been much improved, even with a behind-the-scenes feud with Kylian Mbappe brewing.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Neymar and PSG will face Maccabi Haifa before visiting Lyon on Sunday in Ligue 1.