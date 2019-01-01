Neymar and Firmino lead Brazil's strong squad for Nigeria and Senegal friendlies

Tite has named a strong squad for next month's international outings against the African nations in Singapore

PSG star Neymar, 's Roberto Firmino and 's Philippe Coutinho are among the invited 23 players for 's friendly matches in October.

The Selecao are scheduled to take on 2019 runners-up on October 10 before facing the Super Eagles three days later.

The two fixtures are billed to take place at Singapore National Stadium during the next international break.

Next month's outing between Brazil and will be the second time both nations meet in a senior international. In their maiden fixture at National Stadium, Abuja, the score ended 3-0 in favour of the South Americans.

Brazil squad:

Goalkeepers: Ederson, Santos, and Weverton.

Article continues below

Defenders: Dani Alves, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Rodrigo Caio, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Eder Militao.

Midfielders: Casemiro, Fabinho, Arthur, Matheus Henrique, Lucas Paqueta and Philippe Coutinho.

Attackers: Richarlison, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Roberto Firmino, Neymar and Soares.