Newly-promoted Warri Wolves set to name new coach to replace Elechi

The Seasiders parted ways with their erstwhile manager barely three weeks after bringing him on board

Newly-promoted Professional Football League ( ) side, Warri are set to announce a new manager following the surprise exit of coach Ngozi Elechi from the club.

After sealing their comeback from the Nigeria National League (NNL) back to the NPFL, Elechi was hired to take over at Wolves but three weeks into his reign, both parties have parted ways.

The club chairman for Wolves told Goal during an exclusive interview the process of getting a replacement for Elechi is on and the exercise should be rounded up in the new week

“Many coaches have applied for the job and we have been screening them to get the best out of those that have shown interest,” Etu told Goal.

“We hope to get a new coach by the new week all things being equal.”

Reacting to media reports suggesting Warri Wolves have settled for Evans Ogenyi as their new manager, Etu stated such claims are incorrect even though the former coach is also in line for the vacant position.

“All those are rumours because people saw him [Ogenyi] interviewed does not mean we have selected him, very soon everyone will know who we are hiring,” the club boss added.

Ogenyi has enjoyed coaching stints at , Nasarawa United, Jigawa Golden Stars, Lobi Stars and the defunct Ocean Boys.

Warri Wolves were relegated from the elite league in 2016 before securing promotion three years later.