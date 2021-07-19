Newcastle to keep 'badgering away' at Arsenal for Willock as Bruce bids to take loan star back

The Magpies saw the talented 21-year-old midfielder catch the eye during a spell at St James' Park in the 2020-21 campaign

Newcastle intend to keep "badgering away" at Arsenal in the hope of getting another deal done for Joe Willick, with Steve Bruce eager to take the 21-year-old midfielder back to St James' Park.

The highly-rated product of the Gunners' academy system enjoyed a productive loan spell on Tyneside during the second half of the 2020-21 campaign.

Willock hit eight goals through 14 appearances for the Magpies, making history when finding the target in six successive games, and a permanent deal is now being sounded out.

Mikel Arteta has been hinting that Willock still has a role to play in north London, but Bruce is pushing to see that stance relaxed to the point that a summer transfer can be pushed through.

He told reporters: "As I’ve said, it’s really Arsenal’s decision, and until Arsenal make a decision - a bit like all the big clubs, they have a look over pre-season - we’ll keep monitoring and badgering away.

"We’d love to do something but it’s still Arsenal’s call."

The Magpies are working hard to get fresh faces on board ahead of the 2021-22 season.

They are, however, also clearing the decks, with Andy Carroll among those to have been released.

The injury-ravaged 32-year-old has reached the end of his contract and seen a second spell with his hometown club brought to a close.

Bruce said of the striker: "He's out of contract. I had a conversation with Andy. I think he wants to go and play. I wish the lad all the best.

"I hope it goes well for the rest of his career. He's certainly been a big help to me in the last couple of years, that's for sure."

