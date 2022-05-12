Newcastle star Allan Saint-Maximin has been charged by the FA for wearing a branded headband.

Saint-Maximin's flamboyant style of play has made him a fan favourite among Newcastle supporters since his move from Nice in 2019.

The 25-year-old also stands out due to his fashion choices as he can be seen sporting eye-catching headbands on the pitch each week, but could now be facing punishment for displaying non-football related clothing brand logos.

What have the FA said about Saint-Maximin?

The FA have released a statement confirming that Saint-Maximin has been charged for wearing a Louis Vuitton headband in Premier League games against Wolves and Leicester last month.

"Allan Saint-Maximin has been charged with two breaches of the FA's Kit and Advertising Regulations, contrary to FA regulation B.2," the statement from an FA spokesperson reads.

"It is alleged that the Newcastle FC midfielder wore a headband with an established mark or logo of a clothing manufacturer during two Premier League fixtures against Wolverhampton FC and Leicester City FC on 8 April 2022 and 17 April 2022 respectively.

"He has until 19 May 2022 to provide a response."

Why does Saint-Maximin wear a headband?

Saint-Maximin explained why he wears a headband during an interview with GOAL earlier this month, revealing he was inspired by a popular 1993 film about martial arts.

“I'm not particularly trying to stand out," said the Frenchman.

“The headband, for example, I've always liked Karate Kid, tennis players, but also manga. In the world of manga [Japanese comics and novels], there are mythical characters who wear headbands. In tennis, [Rafa] Nadal and [Roger] Federer also wear them. Karate Kid too.

“Obviously, wearing a headband while being bald is not the best look. That's what also made me want to find a haircut that could go with my headbands.”

