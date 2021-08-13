Newcastle land Willock on permanent transfer from Arsenal

Newcastle have confirmed the permanent signing of midfielder Joe Willock from Arsenal.

The 21-year-old starred for the Magpies on a half-season loan from the Gunners last term, scoring eight goals after joining the club in January.

Willock has signed a long-term deal with the club and will wear the No.28 as he did last term.

What was said?

"I'm buzzing to be here," Willock told Newcastle's official website. "I loved my time here last season and I'm really happy to be back and to be a Newcastle United player.

"Leaving Arsenal is obviously a big step, and I'd like to thank everyone involved with the club for all their support over the years, but this is the right move to the right club at the right time for me.

"I only got one chance to play in front of a smaller number of Newcastle fans as a home player last season, so I can't wait to step out in front of a packed St. James' Park and experience that atmosphere.

"Come on, you Maggies!”

Head coach Steve Bruce added: "I'm absolutely delighted to secure our number one target.

"We have had to be patient and persistent, but it has been worth the wait to bring Joe back."

More to follow....