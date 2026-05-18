How to buy New Zealand vs Belgium tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BC Place information & more

Underdogs New Zealand meet Belgium in this potentially decisive Matchday 3 clash in Group G of the 2026 World Cup. The clash is hosted in Vancouver, Canada, on 26 June. Kickoff is at 23:00 EST.
GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for New Zealand vs Belgium, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.
When is New Zealand vs Belgium at the World Cup 2026?
New Zealand World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures
Date
Fixture
Venue
Tickets
Mon, June 15
Iran vs New Zealand
SoFi Stadium, California
Sun, June 21
New Zealand vs Egypt
BC Place, Vancouver
Fri, June 26
New Zealand vs Belgium
BC Place, Vancouver
Belgium World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
June 15 2026
Belgium vs Egypt
Lumen Field, Seattle
June 21 2025
Belgium vs Iran
SoFi Stadium, California
June 26 2026
New Zealand vs Belgium
BC Place, Vancouver
How to buy New Zealand vs Belgium tickets?
As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
How much are New Zealand vs Belgium tickets?
Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary widely by seat category and how close we are to match day.
For the New Zealand vs Belgium match in Vancouver, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.
Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.
A breakdown is as follows:
- Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750
- Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300
- Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500
- Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+
It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Vancouver is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter.
Where is New Zealand vs Belgium?
New Zealand vs Belgium will be hosted at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.
Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, the venue is world-renowned for its massive center-hung 4K video board - the second largest in North America - which hangs suspended above the field, ensuring every fan has a crystal-clear view of the replays and live action.
For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 54,000 seats.