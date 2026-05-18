How to buy New Zealand vs Belgium tickets: World Cup ticket prices, BC Place information & more

Underdogs New Zealand meet Belgium in this potentially decisive Matchday 3 clash in Group G of the 2026 World Cup. The clash is hosted in Vancouver, Canada, on 26 June. Kickoff is at 23:00 EST.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing tickets for New Zealand vs Belgium, including where to buy, ticket prices, and essential stadium information.

When is New Zealand vs Belgium at the World Cup 2026?

New Zealand World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures

Date Fixture Venue Tickets Mon, June 15 Iran vs New Zealand SoFi Stadium, California Tickets Sun, June 21 New Zealand vs Egypt BC Place, Vancouver Tickets Fri, June 26 New Zealand vs Belgium BC Place, Vancouver Tickets

Belgium World Cup 2026 Group Fixtures

Date Fixture Location Tickets June 15 2026 Belgium vs Egypt Lumen Field, Seattle Tickets June 21 2025 Belgium vs Iran SoFi Stadium, California Tickets June 26 2026 New Zealand vs Belgium BC Place, Vancouver Tickets

How to buy New Zealand vs Belgium tickets?

As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.

Here is the current status of ticket sales:

Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.

Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.

Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.

How much are New Zealand vs Belgium tickets?

Ticket prices for the World Cup can vary widely by seat category and how close we are to match day.

For the New Zealand vs Belgium match in Vancouver, entry-level prices are currently the biggest draw for fans on a budget. As the host nation takes the field for a decisive group finale, demand is expected to be among the highest of the opening round.

Currently, the cheapest tickets are available for approximately $400 to $550 in the upper tiers of the stadium.

A breakdown is as follows:

Category 3 (Upper Tier): $400 - $750

Category 2 (Mid-Tier): $800 - $1,300

Category 1 (Lower Tier/Side-line): $1,500 - $3,500

Hospitality/VIP: $4,000+

It is important to note that these prices are subject to change based on market demand. As Vancouver is a premier global destination and a primary hub for the host team, local demand is expected to be exceptionally high. Securing the available Category 3 tickets early is the smartest move for budget-conscious supporters looking to witness this high-stakes encounter.

Where is New Zealand vs Belgium?

New Zealand vs Belgium will be hosted at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada.

Located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, British Columbia, the venue is world-renowned for its massive center-hung 4K video board - the second largest in North America - which hangs suspended above the field, ensuring every fan has a crystal-clear view of the replays and live action.

For the 2026 World Cup, the stadium will operate with a capacity of approximately 54,000 seats.