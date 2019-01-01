New Selangor signing Gan willing to show how a professional does it

Malaysia star Brendan Gan revealed to Goal why he picked number 88 for his kit number at new club Selangor.

Malaysia midfielder Brendan Gan's move from to ahead of the 2020 season must surely be one of the most attention grabbing Malaysian transfers ahead of the new season.

The Australian-born player had a good season at the Bos Gaurus, but caught the eye of fans with his match-winning performances for the Harimau Malaya towards the end of the season. Selangor meanwhile look determined to continue their resurgence in the Malaysian league, under president Tengku Amir Shah Sultan Sharafuddin.

It's early days, but the midfielder has started training with his new club, and on Wednesday Goal managed to ask him a few questions regarding his move and his new teammates.

Recently, the 31-year old player has been seen on social media spending time and having dinner with his Selangor teammates such as Safuwan Baharudin, Taylor Regan and Sean Selvaraj.

"It's only my first training [at Selangor]. Obviously I've known the boys from before. It's important to have that type of friendship off the field, because when you go on the pitch you're going to want to fight for each other. You have to be close with all your teammates.

"I'm sure we'll have breakfast, lunch and dinner with the rest of the players and get to know each other quite well with there being 12 weeks before the season kicks off. I'm just enjoying my time at Selangor and everyone has been welcoming," explained the former winner.

A club official previously revealed to Goal that one of the reasons behind the club's decision to sign the former Sydney FC man was to get him to impart his commitment and professionalism, especially to their younger players.

When Goal noted this to him, Gan remarked that all Selangor players need to be at their best if they want to break the dominance of six-time consecutive champions Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) in the coming season.

"That's just my game normally. I like to do a lot of rehab, prepare my body especially when I've gone through injuries. Taking care of myself as a professional is just part of my daily routine, if the other guys want to join me, I'm more than happy to help them out.

"I think the boys know that they have to be professional if they want to take on the likes of JDT. They are a great team and we are building to be a great team. Hopefully we can show everyone how good we are," said the former Sabah and Kelantan player.

And on the matter of his unusual kit number at Selangor, this is his explanation:

