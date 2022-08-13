Neville & Carragher in Twitter spat as ex-Man Utd full-back accused of staying silent & taking the Glazers' money

The punditry duo sounded off at each other on social media as a debate raged over the Glazer ownership of United

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher have caused a stir on social media after the pair fired shots at each other regarding the former Manchester United defender's employment under the Glazers.

Neville was critical of the Glazer ownership of the club after the defeat to Brighton - stating his belief that Erik ten Hag needed more backing in the transfer market - but Carragher believes he stayed quiet while being paid in his role as a United ambassador.

What did Neville & Carragher say on Twitter?