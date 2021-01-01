Neil Lennon resigns from Celtic post three days after Ross County defeat

The Hoops are now on the lookout for a new head coach following the Irishman's decision to step down in midweek

Neil Lennon has resigned from his managerial post at Celtic three days after overseeing a damaging defeat at Ross County.

Celtic have released an official statement confirming the news, which reads: "Celtic Football Club today announced that Neil Lennon has resigned from his position as Football Manager with immediate effect.

"We thank Neil sincerely for all he has done for the club and we wish him every success going forward."

