Ndifreke Effiong: My best is yet to come for Akwa United

The Promise Keepers attacker has vowed to continue to give his best to ensure that they fully recover from their poor start to the season

Akwa United’s Ndifreke Effiong has stated that he is just getting started for the Promise Keepers despite scoring four goals already in the league this term.

Effiong is among the leading scorers in the Nigeria Professional Football League with four goals along with Mfon Udoh (Akwa United), Fuad Ekelojouti (Sunshine Stars) and Musa Usman (Gombe United)with four goals.

He lamented their unimpressive start to the season where they had only two points from their opening four games before the change in fortune in their last three games which they have won and Effiong said that it was difficult to cope with the false start when they had envisaged a smooth season.

“I thank God for the season I have had with Akwa United and I want to say that I am just starting because they have not seen anything yet,” Effiong told Goal.

“It has been a good start for me and I am glad that we are gradually overcoming our poor start to the season. It wasn’t the way planned the season would start for us because we had solid preparations for the season but we can’t really tell what was responsible for it.

“We have to concentrate on what we must do to ensure that we regain our composure and have a good game against my former club, Abia Warriors.

“I had some good years with Abia Warriors and I am really grateful for the development I had with them. I am no longer a player of Abia Warriors and I want to help Akwa United to beat my former team as a professional player.

“I must remain very focused and fully concentrate on ensuring that Akwa United are even better than last season where they placed second and were even good for the league title then.”