The defender’s passing accuracy is among aspects of his game that were impressive despite the Foxes’ defeat

Despite conceding a penalty in Leicester City's 5-2 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion, Nigeria international Wilfred Ndidi had an impressive individual performance.

Ndidi fouled Leandro Trossard inside the box and consequently conceded a penalty but that cannot outshine his general output against the Seagulls.

Defensively, Ndidi made six clearances for the Foxes, the most from his side. Johny Evans was second to Ndidi in that regard as he made four clearances.

The Super Eagles man recorded two total tackles, one fewer than James Maddison. Ndidi registered one interception and two blocked shots.

Ndidi’s passing accuracy was also outstanding – 88.2% - and his record was second best compared to Boubakary Soumare, whose accuracy stood at 96.3%.

The 25-year-old also topped the chart as far as the number of passes is concerned; he managed 68, nine more than Evans, who is second.

Kelechi Iheanacho, who has now scored 15 goals and provided a further five assists in his last 25 starts for the club in the Premier League, recorded a passing accuracy of 87.5%, which is the third-best record for Leicester’s side.

Daniel Amartey – a second-half substitute – had a passing accuracy of 82.4 per cent and he also managed 17 passes since replacing Youri Tielemans in the 72nd minute.

Patson Daka, the scorer of the second goal for Leicester, managed 13 successful passes and his accuracy is rated at 69.2%. The Zambian was also tangibly involved in the defensive work as he blocked one shot, made one interception and two tackles.

Overall, both teams also registered different records during the seven-goal thriller encounter at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton are unbeaten across their last seven home league matches (W4 D3), their longest home unbeaten run in the top-flight since August-November 1982, another run of seven games.

Leicester City have conceded 16 goals after six matches this season. This is their most at this stage of a campaign since 1983-84 (16), when they lost each of their first six games in the top-flight but managed to stay up.

The Seagulls have scored five goals in a top-flight match for the first time, in what was their 364th game at this level.

Of the 65 instances of a team playing 100+ games on a specific day of the week in the Premier League, Leicester’s Sunday games have the highest goals-per-game average in the competition. The Foxes have scored 190 and conceded 184 in 111 Sunday games, for an average of 3.4.