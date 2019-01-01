'Ndidi is the best DM in Premier League' - Twitter praises Nigeria star showing vs. Manchester City
Wilfred Ndidi was one of the outstanding players for Leicester City despite their 1-0 defeat to Manchester City.
The combative midfielder put in a decent shift at the Etihad Stadium on Monday night, winning all of his aerial duels, with seven interceptions and 74 touches recorded.
Vincent Kompany's stunner in the 70th minute separated both teams but the Nigeria international's display earned him rave reviews from football enthusiasts on social media.
NDIDI!— Wass (@WassUtd) May 6, 2019
WHEN WILL HE RECEIVE THE RECOGNITION?
BEST DEFENSIVE MIDFIELDER IN OUR LEAGUE!
STATISTICALLY THE BEST ASWELL!#MCILEI #MNF #mufc pic.twitter.com/1O9XC40lLe
Ndidi is my man of the match.— Oloye Akin Alabi (@akinalabi) May 6, 2019
If Messi or Ronaldo did this, there would be no stopping. Ndidi my man. pic.twitter.com/LpTE5mJsLt— Bobby (@falloutttboy) May 6, 2019
Everytime I've watched Ndidi because I want Manchester United to sign him, he's incredibly impressive!— Wass (@WassUtd) May 6, 2019
He's just made a terrific tackle on Sterling.
If Rice plays like this he gets HIGHLIGHT REELS across broadcasters.
Ndidi it's silent. I'm sure you are all aware of this
Wilfred Ndidi, is destined for the top. I would pay £55m - £60m if need be, to have him come lock down that DM role for the next decade at Manchester United. Still only 22! 👏🏽 #MCILEI— Uncle Wilson™ (@iam_wilsons) May 6, 2019
Wilfred Ndidi has won possession more times than any other player in the Premier League this season.— Ayotunde Folahan (@folays4dworld) May 6, 2019
Excellent young DM. 👏👏👏#MCILEI pic.twitter.com/DI9wOyrLs1
Ndidi is the best DM in the EPL— Imoh (@ImohUmoren) May 6, 2019
The media only praises Rice but Ndidi is miles better.— Stix (@utdstix) May 6, 2019
Ndidi is brilliant.— Bruno 🔰🇧🇷 (@brnunited) May 6, 2019
- Ndidi could tackle the security challenges in Nigeria. #MCILEI— Kamry (@Lumanze_) May 6, 2019
Wilfred Ndidi controlling the Midfield at the Etihad as if he's playing against Apatira Bombers of Orile. #MCILEI— Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) May 6, 2019
W. Ndidi is a whole vibe🔥🔥🔥— Lady Dza (@LadyDza) May 6, 2019
Ndidi was absolutely incredible once again for Leicester tonight, he's honestly my favourite DM in the league 🔥— Matt (@MGH) May 6, 2019
That midfield trio of Ndidi, Tielemans and Maddison is top quality.
This Ndidi guy dey ball sha ooo— VJADAMS #ICON (@iamvjadams) May 6, 2019
Ndidi has been immense so far. #LCFC— Rob Tanner (@RobTannerMerc) May 6, 2019