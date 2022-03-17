Ndidi injury: Ghana fans taunt Super Eagles – ‘Hire N’Golo Kante’

by Joel Omotto

Ghana fans on social media have taunted their Nigerian counterparts following reports that Super Eagles midfielder Wilfred Ndidi could miss the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifier between the two sides next week.

Ndidi limped off in the 60th minute of Leicester City’s 2-1 loss to Stade Rennais in the Europa Conference League last 16 second leg match with what looked like a knee injury and although the extend of the damage has not been established, the news has left Nigerian fans sweating.

“Ghana with their juju. It won’t work. We will carry Ndidi to Ekponma for treatment,” said Nigeria fan Milk Power Iv on Facebook.

Guys, no need to worry too much about Ndidi's injury fears...we have Ogenyi Onazi on the stand-by list, ready to erm step right in.



World Cup 2022 here we come...#GHANGA #SoarSuperEagles #Naija #Team9jaStrong pic.twitter.com/mOxyJGJe0S — Ed Dove (@EddyDove) March 18, 2022

Could Ndidi’s injury open the door for Ogenyi Onazi, back in the squad after years in the international wilderness, to make his international comeback?

“Ghanaians thinking is over for us. [Augustine] Eguavoen: This is where Onazi comes in,” replied Mahmud Abubakar, somewhat optimistically.

Prince Quaresmanic feels Nigeria were still going to lose regardless. “With or without him. We’ll still whip Naija in both legs and qualify,” bragged the Ghana fan. “We’re going to show them that no matter how high the Eagles fly, they will never reach the stars.”

Some Ghanaians want Ndidi to be fully fit and available so that Nigeria have no excuses when the Black Stars eventually clinch the World Cup berth.

“Please God, we want all Nigeria’s key players fully fit before the game. We just don’t want them to be given excuses that their key players are injured and that’s why we beat them. We want to beat them with all their players fully fit,” replied Rich Mond.

However, Nigerian fan Kirsten Caughran feels there is no cause for alarm since Ndidi can easily be replaced by Alhassan Yusuf Abdullah, who plays for Royal Antwerp in Belgium…even if he hasn’t been named in Augustine Eguavoen’s squad.

“Who else has watched this guy play in Belgium? The guy is N’Golo Kante pro max. He will be a good addition to the Super Eagles of Nigeria,” he said, accompanied by Abdullah’s photo.

“Another public holiday in Ghana,” wrote Chinanu Joseph Iroha, while Moga Dishu feels Ghana have the better midfielder, anyway.

“I’m Nigerian but Ghana will eliminate us from these qualifiers. Ghana are our seniors and I respect them. As a Nigerian, I will choose [Thomas] Partey over Ndidi any day.”

Danny Uchenna Anyaegbunam is keeping hope alive, he said: “You can’t be sure how serious the injury is. It could be a minor one or the coach did not intend to risk and make it worse. We just have to hear the doctor’s comments first.”

“Ndidi must be fine to play against Ghana in Jesus name,” said Dan Ibuomo, hopefully.

Elvis Kobby A Boateng commented: “Nigeria can still hire N’Golo Kante and Black Stars will still thrash them in Kumasi. Let them talk, we will show them football as usual.”

Ghana host Nigeria in the first round of the two-legged qualifiers on March 25 in Kumasi before the return match four days later in Abuja.

The Black Stars are seeking a return to the World Cup after missing the last edition in Russia, while Nigeria are out to seal a fourth straight appearance.