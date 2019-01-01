Ndidi helps Leicester City to Premier League top three after Crystal Palace win

The 22-year-old Nigeria international was again at his best to help the Foxes extend their winning run at Selhurst Park

Wilfred Ndidi played a key role as defeated 2-0 in Sunday’s Premier League game.

The midfielder was afforded his 10th league appearance this season and delivered an impressive defensive performance.

Ndidi made six tackles – the highest from any player in the encounter – to help the King Power Stadium outfit keep a clean sheet against Roy Hodgson’s men.

Caglar Soyuncu and Jamie Vardy’s second-half efforts ensured the Foxes claim maximum points and extend their winning run to four games.

The victory saw Brendan Rodgers’ men leapfrog to the third spot on the league table after gathering 23 points from 11 games.

Ndidi featured for the duration of the game while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho was an unused substitute for the fourth time this season.

international Wilfried Zaha, who ended with the losing team, also played throughout the match, while ’s Cheikhou Kouyate was replaced in the 74th minute.

Ndidi will hope to maintain his solid defensive form when Leicester take on in their next Premier League outing on November 9.