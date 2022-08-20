Ndiaye fires Sheffield United top as Troost-Ekong and Okoye warm the bench in Watford draw

The Blades are leading the promotion race with 10 points from the five matches they have played, just a point more than the Hornets

Senegal international Iliman Ndiaye scored a brace to inspire Sheffield United to a 3-0 win over Blackburn Rovers and top spot on the Championship table.

Rovers had come to Bramall Lane aiming at bringing to a halt their six-match winless run at the venue. The visitors had also lost their last game against reading and had hoped to bounce back on Saturday afternoon.

Despite dominating the proceedings in the early exchanges, the Riversiders conceded in the 31st minute. They conceded a free-kick 25-yards from goal and Oliver Norwood curled home to ensure his team went into the break with a narrow lead.

Ndiaye was introduced in the 65th minute in place of Reda Khadra and needed just five minutes to make an impact. The 22-year-old deflected Sander Berge's shot past the custodian to make it 2-0 in favour of Sheffield United.

The West African put the icing on the cake in the 79th minute, curling in a left-footed strike into the bottom corner of the opponent's goal, handing his team a healthy win.

The Blades have now collected 10 points from the five matches they have played, while Rovers - who are fourth, have nine from five games.

At Deepdale Stadium, Super Eagles stars William Troost-Ekong and goalkeeper Maduka Okoye played no part as Watford drew 0-0 with hosts Preston.

The team also missed the services of injured Ismaila Sarr but the Democratic Republic of Congo midfielder Edo Kayembe featured.

Apart from Sarr, the Hornets missed the services of Nigerians Ayotomiwa Dele-Bashiru and Samuel Kalu who are nursing injuries as well. Recently, they sold Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis to newly promoted Premier League side Nottingham Forest.

The draw put Watford - who were relegated from the Premier League last season, into second position with nine points from five matches, two points more than Preston who are ninth.