Ndah: Nigeria international on trial at Orlando Pirates after helping Akwa United clinch NPFL title

The Promise Keepers mentor said they will have to find a way to continue without the towering defender if he signs for the Soweto giants

Akwa United have disclosed one of their central defenders Olisa Ndah is currently on trial at Orlando Pirates.

The 23-year-old player is considered to be one of the best centre-backs in the Nigerian Professional Football League.

Ndah was one of Akwa's standout players as they clinched the 2020/21 NPFL title - conceding the least number of goals (24) in the process and the club qualified for this season's Caf Champions League.

His exploits have now earned him a trial stint at 1995 Caf Champions League winners, Pirates according to Akwa head coach Kennedy Boboye.

"We’re no longer thinking about the league title, our focus is not firmly on the Champions League," Boboye told Global Sports.

"Hopefully Olisah Ndah will not return. He is currently having trials with Orlando Pirates."

Boboye, who is a former Nigeria international, would like to see Ndah impress the Pirates technical team which is led by Josef Zinnbauer, and sign a deal with the Soweto giants.

"‘As we are already planning for the Champions League, we might do so without him," the retired striker continued.

"Honestly, when any of my players leave for a deal abroad, I usually don’t want to see them back in the league."

Ndah is also a Nigeria international having been included in the Super Eagles squad which took on Mexico in an international friendly match last month.

The dreadlocked player started as the Super Eagles team was made up of mostly home-based players and suffered a 4-0 loss in Los Angeles, USA.

Having plied his trade outside Nigeria before turning out for Sliema Wanderers, Flamrun Spartans, and Sirens in Malta, Ndah does not lack international club experience.

Ndah was also part of the Nigeria squad at the 2019 Africa Under-23 Cup of Nations finals in Egypt with the Dream Team failing to reach the knockout phase.

He will be hoping to secure a deal at Pirates and emulate William Okpara and Ezenwa Otorogu, who are some of the Nigerian players that have played for Bucs in the PSL era.