Ndah: Agent discusses Nigeria and Orlando Pirates star's chances of moving to Europe

Orlando Pirates star Olisa Ndah's agent, Mike Makaab, has opened up about the Nigeria international's chances of securing a move to a European club from the Soweto giants.



The talented centre-back was one of the three players who are based in Africa in the Super Eagles squad which participated in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Cameroon.



“One has to be sensible when you make statements, I think he’s settled in really well at Orlando Pirates, he’s no doubt a quality footballer with enormous talent,” Makaab told iDiski Times.



“But he has to remain humble, committed to his craft and understand that for him to take the next step, which is ultimately a move to Europe, he has to consistently perform at a high level and then the rest will unfold naturally.”



Pirates snapped up Ndah from Akwa United in August 2021 after the dreadlocked player played an instrumental role in helping the Promise Keepers clinch the 2020/21 Nigeria Professional Football League title.



The experienced football agent insisted that the Buccaneers are not a selling club that is looking to make a big profit from vending players to European clubs.



“Pirates never sign players to make a profit, they paid a sizeable transfer fee for him but in retrospect, it was a bargain. But they paid a sizeable fee, I don’t think any big club in the world buys players to sell them,” he explained.



“But one thing I can tell you about Pirates because people often say the chairman is difficult when it comes to players moving to Europe, it’s not true. I moved [Mbulelo] Mabizela, [Tso] Vilakazi and recent [Marshall] Munetsi went to Europe, Andile Jali [too]."



The 24-year-old has played in Europe in the past having had spells with Maltanese clubs Sliema Wanderers, Flamrun Spartans and Sirens between 2015 and 2018.



Makaab, who is a retired professional coach, urged his client to remain focused and not to think too far ahead with the current PSL campaign set to resume next month after a mid-season break.



“A whole host of players have left Pirates to play in Europe, it’s a matter of the deal being fair to all parties. If Ndah’s market value is X, and it’s a genuine X and I bring an offer to the table that’s more than market value there’s no doubt the chairman will sit with me and have that discussion," he continued.



“He’s always done that. But what I’ve said to Ndah is not to think too far ahead, just focus energies on growing game by game, week by week and the rest will take care of itself.”