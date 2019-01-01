Nchout: Fifa Puskas Award nominee inspires Valerenga to victory over Lyn

The Cameroonian justified her inclusion on the shortlist for the best goal of the year as she led her side to a win in the Toppserien

Ajara Nchout scored the opening goal to inspire Valerenga to a 2-1 triumph over Lyn in a Norwegian Toppserien contest at the Grefsen Stadium on Sunday.

The international's superb finish at the 2019 Women's World Cup was shortlisted for the 2019 Puskas Award last week.

Nchout last scored against Roa on August 4 when she hit a brace to help her Norwegian topflight side gain a 6-2 win away from home.

Following her Fifa nomination, the 26-year-old justified her inclusion for the best goal of the year when she fired the visitors in front after just 10 minutes of the encounter.

Sherida Spitse doubled the lead in the 33rd minute for Valerenga to claim the three points despite Camilla Linberg's second-half effort.

Nchout, who was in action for 73 minutes of the match, has now scored six goals in 13 matches for Valerenga since her arrival in January.

The win moves Valerenga to the fourth position on the log with 26 points from 14 games. They will hope to overtake third-placed Klepp in their next fixture on September 7.