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Muhammad Zaki

David Beckham, Megan Rapinoe, and Jozy Altidore among legends elected to National Soccer Hall of Fame

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A constellation of stars who defined the modern era of American soccer have been officially recognised for their contributions to the game. Icons including David Beckham and Megan Rapinoe lead the latest class of inductees to the National Soccer Hall of Fame. These legendary figures will be celebrated for their massive impact on both the international stage and the growth of the domestic game.

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Hall of Fame welcomes football icons

Former USWNT stars Megan Rapinoe and Julie Ertz have been elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame, alongside ex-USMNT striker Jozy Altidore. Rapinoe claimed two World Cups and a Ballon d'Or during a glittering career, while Ertz firmly established herself as one of the world's premier defensive midfielders. Meanwhile, Altidore ranks third in US men's history with 42 international goals.

David Beckham also earned his place via the veteran ballot. The former England captain sparked immense growth in the American game after joining LA Galaxy in 2007, where he won consecutive league titles. He later returned as an owner to launch Inter Miami.

Brazilian indoor football specialist Tatu and former USMNT coach Lothar Osiander were also voted in to complete the historic class.

'A part of great teams'

Rapinoe, who earned election on her first year of eligibility, received the news during a surprise celebration involving family and supporters at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. The Seattle Reign icon expressed deep gratitude for the recognition alongside her peers.

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"To be alongside all the greatest players that have played for us, and played for our country alongside a bunch of my teammates and friends, recognised like that in this way just means you were successful and a part of great teams," Rapinoe shared in a video posted to Instagram. "So, I definitely was a part of some great teams, and yeah, it's very special."

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Beckham's American legacy cemented

Beckham learned of his induction directly from MLS commissioner Don Garber during a league board meeting. Garber praised the Manchester United legend's transformational impact on the sport across the Atlantic.

"The National Soccer Hall of Fame recognises the players and builders who have profoundly shaped the sport," Garber said when delivering the news. "It is my honour to welcome you to the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Congratulations David."

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"This has been an incredible journey. I'm looking to build this league and this sport in this country for a long time. So thank you," Beckham responded.

Texas ceremony awaits

The distinguished group will be officially enshrined into the Hall of Fame on April 16 next year in Plano, Texas. The spring ceremony will celebrate a diverse class that fundamentally reshaped football in the United States, honouring both international dominance and domestic league expansion.

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With their playing legacies now immortalised, figures like Beckham will continue to influence the American game from the boardroom. The Inter Miami co-owner is poised to keep driving his franchise and MLS forward into a highly anticipated new era leading up to the 2026 World Cup.

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

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