Nasarawa United to face Plateau United, Kwara United in Abuja

The Solid Miners will play two tough friendly matches against topflight oppositions to test their readiness for the new season

Nasarawa United have lined up two friendly matches in Abuja as they finalize their activities for the NPFL season which commences this weekend across Nigeria.

The Solid Miners have not had a smooth preparation for the season with the delay to naming a successor to departed Kabiru Dogo who has since moved on with his new club, Sunshine Stars whom he led to two preseason titles.

The chairman of the club, Isaac Danladi disclosed that they deemed it fit to play two games against Plateau United and Kwara United to enable them to know how far they have prepared ahead of the new season having only battled non-league teams only during the major part of their preseason programmes.

“We are going to face Plateau United today (Wednesday) and also play against Kwara United on Thursday before returning back to Lafia for the final build-up to our league game with Abia Warriors on Sunday, ”Danladi told Goal.

“We have not named a coach because we have been going about with our preparations as quietly as possible because we want to shock many teams. We have signed young and experienced players to replace those that we dropped and are good to go. We should be able to know if we are ready for the season after these two friendly games which are grade A games.

“We released 12 players at the end of last season and have signed about the same number of players to replace them. We also have about five players from the feeder team that we have promoted to the senior team.”