Nasarawa Amazons forward Mary Saiki excited after Federation Cup wins

The forward won back-to-back national titles after she helped her Lafia side to pip Rivers Angels in Kaduna on Sunday

Winning consecutive 2019 Women's Federation Cup titles is a big boost to her career, according to Nasarawa Amazons winger Mary Saiki.

The Nigeria U20 forward joined the Lafia side in January after she helped Rivers Angels to an eighth national title in 2018.

On Sunday, the 18-year-old scored the last penalty kick to ensure Christopher Danjuma's side won their first national title since 2005, against her former side and holders.

Despite achieving the feat, the Falconets star admitted that their final's triumph over Edwin Okon's side did not come easy.

"It's a plus for my career winning the Nigeria Women's Federation Cup title back-to-back," Saiki told Goal.

"I won it last year with Rivers Angels and I'm very happy to win it again this year with Nasarawa Amazons.

"It was not an easy journey for us as a team because when you face the defending champion, you must expect a tough battle.

"Since we knew it will not be an easy game, we prepared well for them and made sure we stop them with every strength in us.

"For me, It was a more difficult match because they knew my style of game and also tried to stop me at any given opportunity I had.

"It was just by coincidence that I got the chance to play the last and most important penalty kick. I was glad to score and help my team win the title in the end.

"I am more determined to keep working hard and improve my game to become a better player and excel as a player."

Saiki will be hoping to excel with the Nigeria U20 women's side at next month's All African Games in .