Nasarawa Amazons dethrone Rivers Angels to clinch Women's Federation Cup title

Christopher Danjuma's side executed their plans better to halt the dominance of the Port Harcourt based ladies on Sunday

Nasarawa Amazons became Women's Federation Cup champions for a second time as they edged holders Rivers Angels 5-4 on penalties in a keenly-contested final in Kaduna on Sunday.

The sides played out a 0-0 draw before Christopher Danjuma's side dashed the Port Harcourt's ladies bid for a fourth successive title and ninth overall.

The Lafia based side's title win over Bayelsa Queens in 2005 was their first-ever, and this time they were determined to avoid losing a second final to Rivers after 2013 humiliation in Lagos.

Having narrowly lost 1-0 in the Nigerian Women's Super Cup to Edwin Okon's side in January, Nasarawa were clearly cautious, seeing the early dominance of the eight-time winners.

The Jewel of Rivers failed to profit from their early advantage as the attack led by Orji Chiwendu, Vivian Ikechukwu and Ibinabo Georgewill could not break the watertight defense of the Lafia side.

After a barren first half at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, coach Okon introduced Cynthia Aku and Evelyn Nwabouku in the second half to put pressure on Nasarawa's backline.

With a limited threat to Rivers goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, coach Danjuma brought on Abdul-Rasheed Mariam and Philip Lola to add some urgency to his side's attack.

The duo of Mariam and Lola took their turns to try to find a breakthrough but their efforts could not trouble goalkeeper Nnadozie, and the teams settled for a draw at the regulation time.

In the penalty kicks, Mary Saiki scored the decisive goal as Nasarawa converted all their five goals to dethrone Rivers after Rita Orji missed from the spot.